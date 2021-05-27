Do you have your tissues ready? The season 5 finale of This Is Us just aired and the whole cast has been busy promoting the episode on their social media accounts. The plot twist, which TZR won’t spoil, left fans bamboozled. What will be shared, however, is what Mandy Moore (she plays Rebecca Pearson on the show) wore IRL to celebrate the finale. In an Instagram post, Moore was photographed wearing a cutout dress from Brandon Maxwell. (First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is also a fan of the American fashion designer.) The silky polka dot number was picked out by her stylist Kevin Ericson, which perfectly complemented her new blonde hair.

Moore wore the midi-length designer dress with a Grace pouch bag from Tyler Ellis, black strap sandals from Alexandre Birman, and diamond Anita Ko jewelry. In her Instagram caption, the actor gave a shoutout to all the fashion brands for dressing her. This made it even easier for her fans to track down the exact items in order to recreate her look. (Spoiler alert: the Brandon Maxwell piece, which would make for an amazing wedding guest dress, is still available to shop.) It seems like Moore has a soft spot when it comes to side cutout details. Back in April, she wore a black and white floor-length piece from STAUD that also featured the same look.

Cutout dresses are going strong for summer, with styles like Cult Gaia’s Serita Dress taking over everyone’s resort wardrobe. Celebrities have quickly hopped on the trend, as expected, with many stars having worn cutout gowns to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. Most notably that night, Zendaya wore an unforgettable yellow ensemble from Valentino.

Should you not want to wait for Moore’s Brandon Maxwell dress to ship (it’s currently on pre-order only), other brands are offering similar cutout dresses to shop this season. Keep scrolling to browse some selects. If the cutout design isn’t for you, check out Gal Gadot’s slip dress look for an alternative option.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.