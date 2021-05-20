It’s been quite some time since Mandy Moore’s been a blonde — but lo and behold, after years of basking in the brunette life, the 37-year-old star is finally back to her sunny roots. At least for summer, that is. The This Is Us actor debuted her transformation via Instagram in a series of stunning photos that show off her stunning new, nearly platinum hue. It’s worth noting that she hasn’t had her hair this light since the early aughts (as in 2005, folks).

The unveiling didn’t stop there. Moore also revealed her before-and-after in a cute Boomerang video that shows her go from dark to light. “Surprise! Summer is right around the corner, and I decided to switch up my look 💁🏼‍♀️,” reads the caption. She then gave her fans and Garnier — whom she’s an ambassador for — a huge shout-out for helping bring her back to blonde. “ It’s so much fun to be blonde again, and I’m completely in love with my new hair already 😍 .”

As for the mastermind who actually colored Moore’s hair — that would be none other than her longtime stylist and good friend, Ashley Streicher, who’s been responsible for just about every amazing haircut and color the actor has had in the last five to 10 years.

The exact color Streicher and Moore decided on (with the help of her fan’s input) is Garnier Nutrisse’s Dark Blonde 70 Almond Crème. On the brand’s website, it says this shade is best for folks who have light blonde to medium brown hair, and well, Moore was definitely somewhere in the middle prior to her metamorphosis.

If you’re also thinking about lightening up your hair for summer, Garnier Nurtrisse’s line is great, especially because it’s packed with nourishing ingredients like avocado and grapeseed oils. Plus, it works on all hair types and the brand has a great shade range.

Considering how long Moore was a brunette, it’s definitely a refreshing change to see her as a blonde again. Could it be for a new role, possibly? Time will only tell, of course — in the meantime though, it’ll definitely be exciting to see how she styles her newly blonde mane.

Want to follow in Moore’s footsteps and transform your hair color this summer? Shop some of the best at-home dye kits, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.