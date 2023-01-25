Every time there’s an award show or major movie premiere, your favorite celebrities will shut down the red carpet in style. In certain cases, one celeb look might even top everyone else’s — on Jan. 10 at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, it was Rihanna’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture piece that arguably stunned everyone into silence. The following week, at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, it was Dakota Johnson’s many outfits that dominated the fashion conversation. She was in Park City, Utah for a bevy of star-studded events and was dressed to impress.

Now, she didn’t show up in designer ball gowns and six-inch stilettos, but her looks certainly stood out thanks to its relatability (Jeans on the red carpet? Yes, please!) and quiet luxe energy. The actor worked with stylist Kate Young on this lineup of cozy and on-trend outfits, which most were from Gucci, to brave the winter weather in. Take her denim co-ords from Magda Butrym on Jan. 19, for instance. The three-piece look set the tone for her cozy, casual, and chic ensembles at Sundance.

All her outfits not only looked polished, but are also so easy to recreate, as you’ll see below. To make copying Johnson’s outfits that much easier, TZR tracked down several of her exact pieces to shop. As you’ll notice, the actor won the fashion game at Sundance this year, hands down.

Jan. 21

As one of Gucci’s main ambassadors, Johnson showed her support for the house by wearing its designs every chance she got at Sundance. Here, she rocked a full outfit from the label while attending the premiere of Invisible Beauty. For jewelry, the actor wore rings from Annika Inez and Jessica McCormack while her earrings came from Laura Lombardi.

Jan. 21

Given that the weather in Park City is in the 20s and below, Johnson dressed appropriately by bundling up in warm and cozy coats. She glowed in this wine-colored number from Nour Hammour, which was styled over a Baserange top and Gucci wool pants. It appeared she loved her jewelry so much, she once again wore the same three brands: Annika Inez, Jessica McCormack, and Laura Lombardi.

Jan. 20

All of Johnson’s outerwear hit the fashion mark, with this glossy matelassé piece from Gucci’s Cosmogonie collection being one of the most gorgeous pieces. She rocked the retro design with accompanying pieces from the house while attending The Disappearance of Shere Hite premiere.

Jan. 19

Johnson was one of the first celebrities to get her hands on this coveted trio denim look from Polish label Magda Butrym. There’s a waitlist for the Pre-Fall 2022 pieces, though if you’re eager to recreate the outfit, the brand offers similar items to shop right now. Her necklace is from Jessica McCormack.