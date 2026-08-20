Before Netflix's last season of Outer Banks came out this week, Madelyn Cline wore a colorful take on polka dots in a chic sheer dress — except her outfit wasn't a dress at all. The actor was actually wearing a mesh top and midi skirt from Stella McCartney's Fall 2026 collection. However, the burgundy-and-light pink set's matching print and fabric created the appearance of a single garment. The fashionable optical illusion was a perfect fit for Cline's appearance on The Today Show with castmates Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant.

The star’s look was a fresh take on summer's polka dot print trend, which has been worn by celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Mariska Hargitay — and even become a top manicure trend, too. With its tonal colors, Cline's two-piece ensemble was also ideal for the autumn season ahead. The playful pattern is continuing its reign this year — if new collections from brands like Rodarte, Dôen, Rotate, Alessandra Rich, and Rixo are any indication. Shown in longer silhouettes and darker colors, it's clear the print isn't exclusive to warmer months. And if you're looking for a piece with Cline's same polka dots, McCartney has also released the print in V-neck, turtleneck, and tie-detailed dresses that are perfect for the upcoming season.

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Cline emphasized the print of her scoop-necked top and skirt with neutral accessories, including nude stiletto mules and black oval-shaped sunglasses. An extra pop of color came from Brandon Blackwood's Arlen mini bag in olive green suede.

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The actor's polka dot look was her latest gauzy outfit this month. Last week, she wore a yellow-and-green Siedrés dress to Outer Banks' official Season 5 premiere. Millie Bobby Brown wore the same piece in June, as well. If one more star wears the style, it will be the latest celebrity-loved dress after Wiederhoeft's pink corset gown that six stars — including Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter — wore in the last year.

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The end of Outer Banks wasn’t the actor’s only big moment this week. Carpenter’s “House Tour” music video, which Cline starred in, was just nominated for Video of the Year at the 2026 MTV VMAs. She received the news live during her Today Show segment, which you can watch here.