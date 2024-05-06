The world, including this editor, first fell in love with Madelyn Cline following her gripping portrayal of the loyal, strong, and witty Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks. However, it’s safe to say her character, who is often seen running around the beach town in sporty crop tops and casual denim shorts, doesn’t exactly have the reputation as a fashion it-girl. Of course, that’s certainly not the case off-screen. This past year alone, the 26-year-old Hollywood darling has turned up front row at Paris Fashion Week Spring/summer 2024, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the CFDA Awards, just to name a few stylish affairs. And tonight, Cline is making an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala — in a scene-stealing look, naturally.

For her ethereal gown this evening, the rising actor teamed up with her go-to stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, who also dresses mega-famous stars like Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande. Together, they landed on a white long-sleeve dress with a floor-sweeping train created by veteran fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. Cuttrell tells TZR exclusively, “For Maddie’s look, we drew inspiration from Tommy Hilfiger’s classic all-American white button-down shirt.” From there, they applied delicate 3D floral details all over the bottom half of the skirt.

How Cline’s outfit ties into this year’s dress code, “The Garden of Time,” you may be wondering? According to Cuttrell, they referenced the theme by adding in timeless vintage jewelry, including pearl drop earrings and a crystal-encrusted necklace. By working in the baubles, the celebrity stylist says the final look fuses elements of nature and the passage of time.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

As part of the design process, Cuttrell — in collaboration with Hilfiger’s team — turned to archival images on Pinterest. “I like to use it as my visual language when working with clients — it is the best tool,” she explains. “I love how it prompts photos that align with the initial search and brings it down to new and interesting interpretations of the vision you're trying to convey.” To see exactly what photos she pinned, check out the screenshot of her mood board, below.

Courtesy Of Mimi Cuttrell

If Cline’s mesmerizing red carpet look is any indication, she’s sure to bring her fashion A-game to tonight’s after-parties, too.