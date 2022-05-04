TikTok loves a skin care hack, but apparently, Lori Harvey’s yogurt face mask took things too far. The model and entrepreneur took to the platform to share her tried-and-true tip, which involves smearing her face with Greek yogurt to quickly diminish the appearance of dark marks, only to be met with a slew of opinionated comments.

“I’m about to put you guys on real quick,” she says in the clip, which shows Harvey standing in her bathroom with the yogurt applied to her face. “So, I got a facial the other day and she did extractions and it left a couple dark marks, and that’s a no-no. So, what I like to do when I want to get rid of them really quickly...” — she then holds up a container of Fage Total 0% Greek Yogurt — “...game changer. Put this on after you wash your face, let it dry, wash it off with cold water. It’s like a magic erase marker.”

While Harvey swears by this edible hack, TikTok users weren’t quite sure what to think. Some were downright skeptical (comments like “I’m not trying no more diys man” and “food is to eat, skin care is for skin care” are aplenty) while others claim they, too, have seen the benefits of yogurt for their skin (“My favorite as well! The girls that get it, get it,” one commenter wrote), with many pointing out that it’s a common practice in Middle Eastern cultures.

There are also a few people calling out the fact that lactic acid (found in yogurt) products — of which there are many on the market — essentially have the same brightening effect. In fact, many users commented that at first, they thought the video was going to be a promo for Harvey’s skin care line, SKN by LH, as it seems like a prime opportunity.

Needless to say, the people had *thoughts*, prompting Harvey to return to TikTok a couple of days later with none other than celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas, who promptly backed up the star’s yogurt hack. “First of all, in other countries, using yogurt as a way of dis-inflaming the skin, hydrating the skin, exfoliating the skin — it’s a real thing, guys,” Vargas said. She also added that when she was in esthetician school “way back in the day”, students learned the yogurt hack as a way to calm down the skin when nothing else is working. “So, Lori Harvey knows what she’s talking about,” she said.

To set the record straight, TZR spoke with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King who explains that Topical yogurt contains lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid, that provides gentle exfoliation by dissolving dead skin cells. “This helps to create a healthy glow and prevent acne, and also diminish fine lines and decrease discolorations,” King explains. “The probiotics in yogurt may help to bolster the microbiome of the skin, which we are learning plays a role in acne, rosacea, eczema and other skin conditions and the fat in full fat yogurt has moisturizing properties.If you are going to try topical yogurt, I'd recommend full fat, plain, unflavored, unsweetened. And yes, lots of similar benefits from moisturizers that contain alpha hydroxy acids and probiotics.”

Ahead, shop lactic acid filled, yogurt inspired products that can help reveal clear glowing skin. But if you are so inclined stop by your nearest grocery store and pick up some greek yogurt.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.