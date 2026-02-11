The streets are filled with black cars and camera flashes, and you can’t throw a faux fur stole without hitting someone filming a “Day in the Life.” That’s right: New York Fashion Week is in full swing. While the bi-annual fashion showcase is centered around the shows, the parties are an integral part of the overall experience. This season, one of the first and biggest of these parties was YSL Beauty’s LOVE 24/7, where Lori Harvey took to the burgundy carpet in the dreamiest romantic updo.

Harvey attended the fête, held Feb. 10, in chic capri pants, pointy pumps, and a stylish, and seasonally appropriate, cinched parka. But the real star of the show — fitting for a YSL Beauty party — was the glam. The blush-centric makeup look included radiant, cool-toned pink cheeks, a warm brown smoky eye (with plenty of mascara on both the top and bottom lashes), and a bright under-eye.

For hair, the socialite opted for a shiny, full, and slicked-back chignon, gathered at the mid-crown. One soft tendril was left out at the front, dropping romantically down her face. The style was perfectly aligned with the sophisticated, Old Hollywood beauty that Harvey tends to favor, but with a heavy dose of romance (due in no small part to that wispy face-framing piece).

The overall look could be best described as “romantic high glam,” perfect for the days leading up to the holiday of love.

(+) Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

With the New York fall/winter 2026 shows set to run through early next week — with London, Milan, and Paris to follow — Harvey’s fashion month run is likely just beginning. So this is probably just the first of many inspo-worthy beauty looks she has on the docket.