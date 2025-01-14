Model, mogul, and vacation style muse Lori Harvey stays on the pulse of what’s hot in fashion and beauty. Sometimes this means wearing a Y2K-era tube dress, others a ‘90s-inspired lip combo. So of course for her 28th birthday, the SKN by LH and Yevrah Swim founder pulled out all the stops with her glam — and that included 2024’s biggest hair trend, the flippy bob.

Last year countless celebrities embraced the flippy bob, from Kim Kardashian to Kelly Rowland. So much so that it even became a fixture of red carpets and other major fashion events. And despite the fact that 2025 has barely begun, it looks like the trend is going to be sticking around for awhile, especially now that’s it’s gotten Harvey’s coveted stamp of approval. But of course, the star — whose elite inner circle includes fellow beauty trendsetters Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber — had to put her own unique twist on the look for the new year.

On Jan. 13th, Harvey posted a series of pics to her Instagram in celebration of her big day dressed in a corseted white button down and black leggings with stacked pearl chokers. As for her glam, the model and entrepreneur wore her signature burgundy lip liner and gloss combo with shimmering lids and cheeks. As for her hair, her just past shoulder length bob (or, more accurately, “lob”) was smooth, shiny, and ever so slightly flicked out at the ends.

Harvey’s take on the flippy bob differs from those worn by the aforementioned celebrities, first because of its length, and second because of its less structured, softer approach. Instead of having a crisp curl outward at the end, it has a more organic shape created by length and layers, not unlike the infamous ‘90s “Rachel” cut popularized by Jennifer Aniston.

But Harvey’s flipped-out style wasn’t the only major hair trend she was sporting on her birthday. Although she’s had blonde highlights since the summer, her latest hue looks a few shades richer — like the dark suede blonde color that Syndey Sweeney and Khloé Kardashian have recently adopted. This cozy color has been one of winter’s biggest trends due to its depth, dimension, and touchable quality.

Now that Harvey has cosigned these two trends together, expect to see them around a while longer. Not only that, her soft lob version of the flipped bob proves it’s an option for those who aren’t quite ready to go shoulder length or above, so even more beauty enthusiasts have a chance to try it out.