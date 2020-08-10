Like pricey chemical peels, Kate Somerville facials, and blue light therapy, microdermabrasion is one of those seemingly necessary skincare treatments that poses an imminent threat to the old bank account on a monthly, if not weekly, basis. For $100 or more per session, the procedure gently strips away the textured outer layer of skin to promote renewal, leaving you instantly even and smooth. Strangely enough, Versed's new Day Maker Microcrystal Exfoliator aims to produce the very same results, but for only $17.

It's not the concept of offering an at-home alternative to microdermabrasion that's creative, nor is it new to do so for cheap — what's exceptionally rare is to fulfill the coveted trifecta of a luxury product (to be sustainable, toxin-free, and made with high-performance ingredients) and offer it at a Target-friendly price.

In addition to microcrystalline (a biodegradable texturizer made from wood pulp), Versed's new exfoliator is packed with raspberry and black currant leaf extracts and jojoba oil, all in high enough doses for them to actually work. While other drugstore brands have a tendency to dilute the featured ingredients with toxins and fillers, Versed is known to truly deliver on the goods without charging a fortune for them.

Launched in 2019, the brand has brought such buzzy ingredients as squalane and glycolic acid to the shelves of Target, and most of the time for under $20. Its best sellers include a mineral SPF-35 sunscreen (Guards Up), a lactic- and glycolic-acid facial peel (The Shortcut), a green tea and aloe gel-cream (Dew Point), and an $8 moisturizing cleansing balm (Day Dissolve).

The new exfoliator uses biodegradable microcrystalline (not plastic microbeads — points for sustainability) to smooth over texture, refine pores, and buff away dead skin cells, leaving skin softer, brighter, and refreshed. It's safe even for acne-prone skin and meant to be used after cleansing, once or twice per week. Shop it now on VersedSkin.com.

