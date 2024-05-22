Lori Harvey always thrives in the summer. From her enviable swimwear to her casually cool street style, she’s someone to watch when it comes to seasonal style inspiration — and that includes her makeup looks as well. At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s 60th Anniversary celebration in Hollywood, Fla. on May 18, she channeled the ‘90s with her lip combo, which consisted of dark brown lip liner paired with pinky-nude lipstick. Such deep, contrasting liners were a staple of the decade, and the style star is one of many celebs who continue to embrace the look today. What’s more, Harvey demonstrates that it’s gorgeous year-round.

Harvey, who is featured in the new issue, graced the carpet in a curve-hugging embellished dress with a perfectly undone bun, bright blush, and super lush lashes. But her lips were the focal point of the look. The model’s rich brown liner was feathered inward to create an ombré effect. And while she loves a good gloss moment, this time she opted for something more matte.

Other famous fans of dark brown liner include A-listers like Zendaya and Beyoncé who’ve worn the look religiously throughout the first quarter of 2024. While social media has introduced it to new generations, brown liner has been around for decades. It’s also been significant in major beauty movements, especially for women of color.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So if you’re into Harvey’s take on the look, you don’t need any other sign to pick up a contrasting lip combo. The beauty of the style is that it can be dressed up — like Harvey wore it — for more drama, or it can be more pared down. To try the latter, keep the rest of your makeup minimal (think luminous skin, groomed brows, and a little mascara) and top with your favorite clear gloss. However you try it, follow Harvey’s lead by blending the liner well to create a soft transition to your lighter inner shade.

While Harvey hasn’t revealed the exact deep brown liner she wore to the SI Swimsuit event, there are plenty of options on the market to choose from that vary in undertone (warm, cool, and neutral) as well as price range. So there’s truly something for everyone and every budget. Here are a few options to try.