Yara Shahidi’s Sleek Chignon Puts A Modern Spin On A Timeless Style

It wouldn’t be surprising at all to learn that Yara Shahidi’s middle name was “elegance.” The model and Black-ish star never fails to bring a timeless chic quality anywhere she goes — whether it’s the Met Gala or stepping out in New York City. At Sunday’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the 21-year-old shined once again; this time, in a green off-the-shoulder Dior Haute Couture dress, a statement necklace, both of which were perfectly complemented by a sleek chignon bun. The gorgeous style was created by Unilever Global Stylist & Celebrity Hair Artist Lacy Redway using Nexxus products and was inspired by Shahidi’s stunning gown.

“I felt really inspired by the silhouette of her dress — that sort of tea length from Dior — so I really wanted to do an updated take on the classic look,” Redway said in a press email. “Yara’s young, so we wanted to keep it modern but sophisticated, which is what led me to keep the front classic and timeless and creating the modern-shaped bun in the back.”

Redway started by moisturizing Shahidi’s hair with Nexxus Curl Define Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner. Then, she added Nexxus Weightless Style Shape & Define Multi-Styler from her roots to the ends for an additional moisture boost, before applying gel throughout. Redway then created a deep middle part and a low ponytail, adding more leave-in conditioner and styling cream before applying gel and twisting the hair into the modern-shaped bun. To complete the look, she used Nexxus Weightless Style Ultra Fine Hair Spray to slick down any flyaways.

The result is a sleek, modern twist (literally) on a classic hairstyle that’s glamorous yet subtle — so Shahidi’s gorgeous gown gets to be the star of the show.

Shop the products below to help you get the elegant look for yourself.

