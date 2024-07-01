She’s done it a few times now, but there’s a reason why the BET Awards keep tapping Taraji P. Henson to host the legendary network’s biggest night. A truly multitalented star, she can move the ceremony along with humor and the most engaging energy to celebrate the best in Black entertainment from the past year. Oh, and she looks pretty incredible while doing it, too, both on that initial red carpet and all through the broadcast — even with multiple outfit changes. Henson’s blonde tips and highlights, a recent addition to her shiny raven bob, established the color palette for her arrival look, a sleek nod to both her custom-created Balmain gown and her gold chain-covered nails. It’s a radiant head-to-toe moment, and it couldn’t be more fitting for one of in the industry’s brightest power players.

When Henson arrived on the red carpet, the theme she chose for the night was immediately clear. Not only was her Balmain gown — a one-off design made just for her — woven with thick golden chains that matched the jewelry around her neck, but her long, coffin-shaped nails were carefully covered in miniature versions of that same metallic material. Her minimalist eye makeup is a similar tone, beautifully complementing up her brown eye color, and her highlights are also a gleaming gold shade.

(+) Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Those highlights woven through her bob, styled by celebrity pro Tym Wallace, are more than just a fun pop of color. The placement of the blonde is far from traditional, concentrated primarily through the front pieces and ends of her hair — they don’t even start all the way at the scalp. It makes Henson’s highlights feel fresh and innovative, an eye-grabbing take on color perfect for creative types. To help sculpt that bob, one of the star’s most recognizable signature looks, Wallace used a combination of products from Henson’s own TPH By Taraj P. Henson hair care line, the new Shark Beauty FlexStyle Sparkle Air Styling & Drying System, and extensions from Covet & Mane.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Celebrity makeup artist Saisha Beecham gave Henson a dusting of shimmery gold eyeshadow as well as a set of fluttery, very lifelike lashes by i-ENVY in the style Trilliant. Meanwhile, that wildly intricate manicure was brought to life by A-list nail artist Temeka Jackson, who gave Henson a long, coffin-shaped set before meticulously draping jewels, crystals, and tiny gold chains across each one.

Part of being an award show host means setting the tone for the night, and Henson set the bar incredibly high from the moment she stepped out onto the red carpet.