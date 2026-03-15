In 2006, The Devil Wears Prada introduced the world to Runway magazine — the glamorous fashion shoots, the glamorous parties, the… less than glamorous work-life balance — and a new generation of fashion obsessive was born (including yours truly). Now, 20 years later, Andie Sachs, Miranda Priestley, and the rest of the sartorially-minded squad are returning to the silver screen in The Devil Wears Prada 2. To mark the occasion, Disney’s 20th Century Studios and L'Oréal Paris are teaming up for a collab, beginning with a glitzy spot set to air during the 98th Academy Awards.

Starring L'Oréal Paris ambassadors Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley (the latter of whom plays Miranda’s new assistant in the film), the ad plays on the film’s famous sequence in which Emily, played by Emily Blunt, leads Anne Hathaway’s Andie through the chaotic Runway offices — complete with the famous “HR certainly has an odd sense of humor” line. In the L'Oréal Paris version, Jenner is mistaken for “the new girl” by a Runway staffer, who offers her a Colour Riche lipstick and Extensionist mascara to make herself “presentable” before Ashley’s assistant intervenes.

“Spending the day at the Runway office was honestly so much fun,” Jenner said in a statement. “I got to live my dream walking past that iconic reception, and what made it even more special was getting to experience it alongside my L’Oréal Paris family. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Beyond Oscar Sunday, the L'Oréal Paris x The Devil Wears Prada 2 collab will extend through the film’s release with a series of activations highlighting the glamorous intersection between beauty and entertainment.

“Teaming up with The Devil Wears Prada 2 lets us show up in a moment that defines beauty and pop culture, and at a scale that matches the legacy of the film,” L’Oréal Paris brand president Laura Branik said in a statement. “Launching this collaboration on Oscars night, with a spot that pays homage to the story and brings together our spokeswomen Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley, is a meaningful way to reinforce what L’Oréal Paris stands for: celebrating women who set the standard, on screen and in real life.”

Catch the ad during the Oscars ceremony, airing Mar. 15, 8 p.m. EST on Hulu and ABC, or stream it on YouTube. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released nationwide on May 1, 2026.