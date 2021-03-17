Bring These 8 Celeb Looks To Your Stylist If You’ve Been Thinking About Long Bangs

Long bangs can seem like an oxymoron to some, but once you try them out, it’s hard to go back. “Traditional” bangs are known for ending above the eyes or brows, and covering your forehead with a fairly uniform amount of hair. However, the best new long bang ideas — made even more popular by their celebrity fans — show that the concepts around fringe are changing. No, bangs don’t need to be cut above your brows, and no, they don’t have to be straight or blunt.

And these eight long bang hairstyles, below, will absolutely show you that. Even better, a great long bang look will take everything you love about regular, shorter bangs, and make the style something that works for your current hair shape — and they’re usually much more flexible to work with than shorter, finickier, and harder to style fringe. (It goes without saying, but long bangs are that much easier to grow out as well, if you happen to change your mind later on.)

Ahead, get all the inspiration you need for your next haircut from celebrities and bang icons like Zooey Deschanel, Priyanka Chopra, and Blackpink’s Lisa. Or, you know, just keep growing out your bangs. That might work, too.

Long Curtain Bangs

Retro curtain bangs are by far the most popular way to do a long bang nowadays. So many celebs have tried out the trend, including Rihanna, Emma Roberts, J.Lo, and Priyanka Chopra.

Face-Framing Long Bangs

If you have long hair, then face-framing, chin-length sections can be considered long bangs by some — and if you dye them orange, they’ll stand out even more.

Tapered Long Bangs

Who hasn’t experienced bang envy when looking at Zooey Deschanel? Better yet, the thick, tapered bangs are a classic that looks great with all textures.

Long Feathered Bangs

Channel your inner ‘70s girl by opting for long bangs styled away from your face. This style works particularly well if you’re in the process of growing your hair out and need to wrangle multiple layers at once.

Wispy Long Bangs

Not into the full bang commitment? Opt for wispy, long fringe. It still gives the same eye-enhancing effect but with less of a chop.

Long Curly Bangs

Pack up the flat iron and embrace your natural curls via wavy, curly, or coily bangs. There’s so much room to experiment with texture, volume, and teasing.

Piece-y Long Bangs

Another texture-embracing take, piece-y long bangs are more lived in, and require less polishing and product than attempting to make your fringe fall perfectly curled and uniform.

Left-Out Long Bangs

No haircut required. Left-out bangs are so easy if you already have layered hair, since you can create the look of face-framing bangs by just pulling the rest of your hair back or into an updo.