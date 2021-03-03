The '60s are calling, and Rihanna just picked up the phone. For the new Savage X Fenty "Free Spirit" lingerie launch, the musician-turned-fashion pioneer channeled her inner Brigitte Bardot with a sleek new hairstyle complete with very trendy curtain bangs — a noticeable departure from her go-to mullet. In typical Rihanna style, she captioned a March 1 Instagram post from the chic photoshoot simply with, "savage af. don’t trip." You know, as if a new hairstyle from Rihanna with curtain bangs wouldn't casually break the internet. (Spoiler alert: the post is currently at 5.4 million likes and counting.)

Another post on the actual Savage X Fenty page included a closer-up shot of Rihanna's new hairstyle in a psychedelic campaign video. While the bangs themselves aren't exactly brand new — she sported wavy fringe with her mullet before — the longer and straight, curtain look is a refresh for the star. That, and her hair is longer in general, with a hint of red-toned brunette at certain angles in the video. It's a late '60s, early '70s mod look, aka perfectly on-trend as always.

Then again, this isn't the first time Rihanna has rocked bangs. The superstar wore a surprisingly similar hairstyle in 2005, though this 2021 take has a bit more shag-like volume to it. However, the past-the-eyebrow bangs are pretty similar, and styled with the same piece-y texture. Leave it to Rihanna to try out 2021's biggest hair trend more than 15 years ago.

It isn't the only new beauty move from Rihanna for spring, either. Fenty Beauty just revealed an upcoming body tint product, dubbed Body Sauce, which will feature seven sheer, buildable, and transfer-resistant gel-cream shades at $48 a pop. Similar to the cult hit Body Lava, the all-over formula includes skin-nourishing babassu oil and vitamin E, so you'll be ready to step out in your three-piece floral set as soon as the warm weather hits. Or, you know, as soon as you can shop Body Sauce on March 5. Either or.

Check out more from the Savage x Fenty lingerie campaign on the brand's website, and make sure you're following Rihanna for any more spring hair updates. As always, the musician always has a surprise for her fans waiting around the next corner.