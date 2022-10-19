Lizzo’s The Special Tour has been nothing short of legendary for multiple reasons. You’ve likely seen some of the unforgettable moments circulating on the internet (like when she casually played a centuries-old crystal flute), inevitably noticing all of her glamorous stage looks along the way. Makeup artist Alexx Mayo has been on tour with the singer, documenting all of his artful creations on Instagram. While there have been a few classic glam moments sprinkled in (think winged eyeliner, nude lips, and soft, shimmery eyeshadow), Lizzo’s tour looks have been a rainbow of bold and beautiful colors — and they’re all worth saving as inspiration.

The star shared some of her best looks via a compilation video on Instagram along with the caption: “SPECIAL TOUR GLAM SO FAR — don’t thank me, thank @iwantalexx & @theshelbyswain 💅🏾 which ones is ur favorite?” Lizzo also shouted out her hairstylist, Shelby Swain, who’s created memorable styles like gorgeous curls, sleek blowouts, and sky-high updos so far on tour.

Ahead, TZR’s rounding up some of the standout beauty moments from Lizzo’s tour so far, from her pink and purple Barbiecore-inspired makeup to green goddess looks. Consider it your one-stop shop on the quest for the best party makeup inspo — happy scrolling!

Icy Blue Glitter

Few color schemes look as striking as an icy shades of blue — and the extra dimension of glitter concentrated on Lizzo’s lids and inner corners really make this on-stage look pop. It makes sense that such instantly-iconic eye makeup was planned for the very first evening of the tour.

Shades Of Green

Green eyeshadow is trending in every sense. Fellow celebrities like Zendaya and Vanessa Hudgens have been loving the color in every shade for commanding makeup moments, and Lizzo incorporates several of them into her full-scale cat-eye. Plus, Mayo topped the look with a fluttery pair of winged lashes that further emphasize the lifted effect.

Barbiecore Eyes

Mayo might be the be-all-end-all of color pairing experts — not to mention how satisfyingly seamless that blend is. For the Boston leg of Lizzo’s big tour, Mayo created a warm blend of bright pink shades through the eyes, cheeks, and lips to form a cohesive, Barbiecore look. The similar tones keep everything in perfect harmony while still managing to make her individual features pop.

Purple Wings

Selling out Madison Square Garden twice is queen behavior, which makes Lizzo’s royal purple makeup the perfect fit. Plum, grape, and electric purple shades combine with a burst of glitter in the inner corner to make her eyes sparkle, and those complementary hair streaks are an ideal finishing touch.

Fiery Tones

Lizzo’s a Taurus, but you’d be forgiven if you thought she was a fire sign. These sunset-colored tones — especially the illuminating pop of metallic gold in the inner corners — are fiery and feisty, but that gorgeous, satin-finish red lip is pure lady.