Lizzo Added A New Corset To Her Collection & The Style May Surprise You

A new celebrity obsession that’s on the rise is Gen Z-approved corsets. Trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Rihanna already demonstrated their love for the lingerie-inspired item with their endless street style outfits. Even actor Dakota Johnson recently wore a sheer boudoir bustier top to a movie premiere. Now, the celeb to declare that she’s the ultimate fashion queen in wearing these these form-fitting tops is Lizzo, who wore a corset to Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert.

This isn’t her first time wearing a corset, as she previously rocked a custom top that featured her face printed on the Mona Lisa. Plus, you can find endless radiant-hued, funky corsets in her concert outfits archive. However, for Kanye West and Drake’s show, she surprisingly went with a minimalist, white pleated design. She paired the top with bold bottoms, though, to give her overall look more of an impact. Her white trousers were sheer and featured multiple cutouts in the front. It was the centerpiece in her all-white ensemble. The singer completed her look with white platform sneakers and one of her favorite Louis Vuitton Pochette Monogram purses. (She loves her collection of playful mini bags.)

The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID

If you’re hesitant to wear corsets IRL, take a page from Lizzo’s styling book. Her style was neither sheer nor extra lacy, which made wearing it a breeze. Though she rocked it with statement pants, you could easily pair her pleated piece with jeans and boots. The next time you’re about to reach for a tank top or tee, swap it out with a corset for that unexpected fashion-girl touch. Ahead, Free People offers one similar to Lizzo’s, or you can opt for an upscale, black option from Christopher John Rogers.

