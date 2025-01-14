If you didn’t already know Lisa (born Lalisa Manobal) from her supergroup BLACKPINK, 2025 will be the year you find out why she’s earned so many millions of fans all over the world. Not only is she set to drop Alter Ego, her first solo album, next month, but she’s also starring in the third season of HBO’s hit show White Lotus. As if that wasn’t enough, she also happens to be a Louis Vuitton ambassador. With such a big year ahead of her, it’s only fitting that the Thai rapper, singer, model, and actor just graced the cover of V Magazine’s latest issue. And in the stunning four seasons-themed shoot, Lisa’s ethereal makeup includes bright pink blush that’s poised to be one of the biggest beauty trends for spring.

Shot by iconic photography duo Inez & Vinoodh, the four-part series of photos features Lisa fully embodying the essence of each season. And as of Jan. 14th, we’ve already gotten a look at two of these, spring and summer. In the latter, she sports long blonde hair while clutching a handful of wildflowers and a purse filled with fruit. In the former, she’s transformed into a sort of woodland fairy, surrounded by elements of flora and fauna. Here, celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada used a few different techniques to achieve the effect, the key one being her bouquet-inspired draped blush.

If you’re not familiar with this technique, draped blush refers to the application of the product high on the cheekbones (as opposed to the apples of the cheeks) and blended upward into the temples and sometimes even across the eyelids. Not only can this transform the face by creating a lifted effect, but — as seen in many of last year’s Met Gala beauty moments — it can also be quite petal-like. That’s what makes it such a gorgeous and seasonal look for V’s Spring Preview 2025 issue.

But it’s not just the placement that makes this such a dramatic makeup look. The color of Lisa’s blush is equally important for achieving the desired botanical goddess effect. Tejada chose a cherry blossom hue which is seamlessly blended into a more fuchsia shade on the singer’s eyelids. To finish it off, he added fluttery lashes and a juxtaposing red-brown lip combo which makes the blush stand out even more.

Both brightly colored and draped blush were some of 2024’s biggest beauty trends, but with the spring season ahead, it’s bound to make a comeback — especially now that it’s gotten an endorsement from one of 2025’s most buzzworthy stars.