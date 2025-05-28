You likely never thought you’d see the day you’d be living through another Lohanaissance, but here it is. Yes, for the past couple of years, Lindsay Lohan has delivered a comeback of epic proportions, encompassing a stream of Netflix rom-coms, countless magazine covers, a highly anticipated Freaky Friday reboot, and — oh, yeah — even motherhood. Now the star can add fitness fashion star star to her takeover strategy as Old Navy just revealed Lohan as the newest face of its new activewear campaign. The ‘80s-inspired shoot is giving workout Barbie in the best way, proving Lohan is still the reigning queen of it girls.

For those who didn’t catch the images posted early this morning, you’re in for a treat. Decked in a red workout set and knit leg warmers, Lohan is posed for action, clutching silver dumbells for one shot and striking a high kick in another. Her “almond milk” blonde hair is styled in her now signature side-parted supermodel waves, complementing her equally effortless clean makeup look that includes glowy skin, rosy flushed cheeks, and a swipe of pink nude lip gloss. Upon closer inspection, you’ll spot a cherry red pedicure and nude manicure that complement her activewear nicely.

Lohan isn’t the only star tapped for Old Navy’s new workout collection. Buzzy content creators like Dylan Efron and Quenlin Blackwell and music icon Charo also busted a move for the colorful and print-filled campaign.

To get your hands on Lohan’s exact look, shop the products below. But hurry, her golden touch might render them sold out very soon.