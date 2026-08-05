It’s a hot take on many parts of the internet, but I actually don’t believe that our natural hair color is always our best hair color — or at least, not our most iconic hair color. Pop culture history is filled with stars whose famous manes came courtesy of a bottle: Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, etc. But if there’s one person whose natural shade is, in and of itself, the stuff of legend, it’s Lindsay Lohan. The actor is no doubt a generational beauty and talent in any hue, but something about red-haired LiLo just feels right. And I’m happy to report that she’s so back.

In a set of photos posted to Instagram on Aug. 4, the Freakier Friday star shared her latest hair color: A bold coppery red, with plenty of golden undertones and a vibrant finish. While the hue is quite a bit lighter and brighter than the auburn shade of her childhood and early career, it still evokes those eras — and elicited a very positive response from fans in the comments.

Warm shades of red are among the most popular hair colors of the year (if not the decade thus far). Back in February, hairstylist Richy Kandasamy spoke to the appeal of “golden hour” reds such as “blushed treasury copper,” which “embodies a ‘golden hour’ glow,” he explained: “It’s a whisper of treasure layered into copper that’s romantic, luminous, and wearable.” Similarly, hairstylists have noted a growing popularity in shades of strawberry blonde (a favorite of Lohan’s).

The return to red appears to be tied to the star’s Parent Trap-themed Reese's campaign, so it’s likely temporary. But hey: Momentarily red LiLo is better than no red LiLo at all.