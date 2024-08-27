The trouble with giving into nostalgia is the possibility of getting too wrapped up in the past instead of living in the present. However, sometimes it’s important to look back in order to move forward. Especially when you’re the creative director of a storied French fashion house with a rich history, such as Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. The concept of honoring one’s roots while simultaneously carving out a contemporary future was the designer’s inspiration for the Les Éternels fragrance collection. This set of eight unisex perfumes is ushering in the next era of Balmain Beauty.

“I want to create something that has heritage but looks up to the future. Something that stays forever,” Rousteing said of the collection via a press release.

Ahead of the development process, the creative director studied fragrance-making, then dove into the Balmain archives. Les Éternels marks the first perfumes created under Rousteing’s reign, but it’s not the first time the house has branched into fine fragrance. Back in 1946, Pierre Balmain created Elysées 64-83 with Germaine Cellier, one of the first women to become a top perfumer. She also went on to create more scents for the brand, including Vent Vert, Ivoire, and Ébène. Eventually, the brand discontinued its fragrance line – until now.

Balmain’s first fragrance in 1946. Courtesy of Balmain Beauty/Richard Pierce

Based on his research, Rousteing chose four legacy perfumes to reimagine for 2024: Vent Vert, a nature-inspired, floral green scent; Ivoire, a floral woody scent inspired by the house’s New French Style; Ébène, a woody amber scent inspired by Rousteing’s African heritage; and Carbone, a musky rose scent intended to reflect one’s multifaceted personality. The remaining four fragrances are brand new and include: Sel D’Ambre, a amber scent that channels desert nights; Rouge, a floral fruity scent that channels Balmain and Rousteing’s love of Hollywood; Bronze, a woody chypre to represent rebirth; and finally, Blu Infini a woody aromatic scent that transports you to the Mediterranean coast. Together, these fragrances cover the major scent families and evoke a range of emotions. To sum it up, there’s an option for every mood.

Courtesy of Balmain Beauty/Richard Pierce

The Le Éternels bottles are also a reference to the original 1946 scent. Its lozenge shape has similar ribbed detailing, the “PB” logo is stamped on the cap, and there are plenty of gold accents. However, the perfume bottles in the new collection has its own color palette that reflects the vibe of the scent. For example, Vent Vert is a cool emerald green, while Bleu Infini is clear blue like the Mediterranean Sea. “The aesthetic of the bottle respects the strength of Balmain — the cut, the craft, the texture. When you hold it, you feel such a sense of luxury,” Rousteing says of the final design.

Of course, no fragrance launch is complete without a campaign. Balmain has created visuals that bring each of the eight perfumes to life. Serving as a hero scent, Carbone, is fronted by singer and actor Dove Cameron.

Courtesy of Balmain Beauty/Carlijn Jacobs

The future of Balmain Beauty has never looked (or smelled) so bright. Balmain Beauty’s Les Éternels collection is available for $300 (50ML) each at balmainbeauty.com.