Lily Collins Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Her New Icy Blonde Pixie Cut

Lily Collins’ famously fluffy brows have long served as the centerpiece of nearly every beauty look she’s tried, but her latest hair color is surpassing them in shock value. In a series of behind-the-scenes photos from an Elle UK cover shoot, the actor showed off a super-short icy blonde style, a drastic departure from her usual brunette waves. In fact, Lily Collins’ blonde pixie cut is perhaps her most dramatic look yet.

In the magazine spread, Collins wears a white dress and a simple makeup look adorned with pearls, contributing to the all-around wintery feel of the shoot. “Rocking my winter whites,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “Changed things up for the December / January issue of @elleuk. Thank you ⁣@farrahstorr for making me your cover girl! And to the incredible team who transformed me for this look!” Among those tagged in her post is hairstylist Ken O’Rourke, the mastermind behind Collins’ icy chop.

As Collins is in the midst of promoting season 2 of Netflix’s popular series Emily in Paris, it seems likely that her pixie was just a wig created for the photoshoot. However, the actor has gone blonde before — she experimented with the shade back in 2017, though she kept her length. The year before, Collins had a brief stint as a redhead, opting for a cherry hue and shoulder-length cut.

Though it’s doubtful that Collins actually made the chop this time around, short hairstyles are definitely trending for winter. Stars like Kaia Gerber and Kourtney Kardashian have had a hand in popularizing cropped, effortless haircuts, which have lately been referred to as the “French girl bob.” Slightly grown-out bobs, like Hailey Bieber’s recent look, have also become quite popular this season.

Lily Collins’ recent transformation certainly serves as serious short hair inspiration for winter; maybe one day she’ll actually take the icy plunge for real.