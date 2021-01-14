The case for a monochromatic makeup (and fashion) look has never been stronger. Not only is this kind of approach on the easier side of the beauty spectrum (seriously, one eyeshadow color needed), but it's totally low-maintenance, too, which is what everyone wants these days anyway. Case in point: Lily Collins's monochrome eyeshadow look, done by celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles. And whether you're a Collins fan or just a makeup fan, it's worth a scroll through Stiles' Instagram to peep the gorgeous looks she create for Collins on the regular.

Stiles captioned the look "Marigold and rust tones on @lilyjcollins" and used the hashtag, #bts (aka behind the scenes). While the purpose of the shoot is unknown, Collins looks incredible with her hair teased up and pushed back (courtesy of stylist Gregory Russell). In Collins' own post, she simply wrote "Camel chameleon..."

As though the Emily In Paris star's looks aren't already enviable enough, a commenter asked Stiles if she uses individual falsies to boost Collins' lashes, to which Stiles replied, "💯 Lily’s own lashes."

Fortunately, even if you're not as blessed as Lily in the lash department, there are always falsies (and lash growth serums) — and plenty of incredible matte shadows to match a mustard dress of your own, or to add intrigue to any other monochromatic look.

To get the look, you'll want to keep the rest of the face relatively bare, save for a neutral shade, complementary to one's own coloring on the lips.

