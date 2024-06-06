Not to discount the tons of hard work the Kardashian-Jenner family puts into their long list of assorted businesses, but they are also practically professional vacationers at this point. That’s just an inevitability when you’ve been spending luxurious stretches of time on some of the most exotic beaches on planet earth — and as such, you know the entire family has the art of vacation packing and prepping down cold. For her latest trip to Mallorca, Kylie Jenner’s pink pedicure is proving to be her most versatile accessory yet. It’s as iridescent as the inside of a seashell, and the immaculate pedi features a golden-toned rainbow effect that’s only amplified by the Spanish sun. Conventional wisdom might suggest that neons, stark whites, and tropical tones are the way to go for an island getaway, but considering Jenner is formally in her “quiet luxury” era, this more demure look still packs plenty of punch.

Jenner joined older sister Kendall for a multi-day getaway to the sprawling Spanish island, where the pair indulged in sun-soaked boat days, long dinners, and some impromptu photoshoots — all of which was documented on the pair’s Instagram grids and Stories, of course. Jenner’s pearly pink pedicure stood out against a pebbled beach in one shot, and proved the be the best complement to her softly gradient gold-tipped nails.

Really, it’s the hazy golden sunset tones in both her manicure and pedicure that makes her nails so perfect for this particular locale and beach trips in general. They’re not so flashy that they detract from any bold summer ensembles, but the polishes feel appropriately fun for a sisters-only vacation. They reflect the sunny nature of the island and look just as stunning at high noon as they do at the tail-end of sunset.

Chrome finishes might have dominated last summer, but beauty fans will likely find that iridescent effects edge it out this year. Rather than a frosty, nearly futuristic sheen, this fresh take is warmer, rainbow-reflective, and is even a bit subtler. The best part about following Jenner’s cue and joining in on a rising trend is you’ll likely be one of just a few on the beach to have the look.