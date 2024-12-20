You’re not imagining it: A new beauty product really did go viral every week throughout 2024. As a result, these rediscovered finds or fresh launches completely sold-out online or flew off shelves after garnering millions of views on #beautytok and tens of thousands of double-taps on Instagram. But social media fame doesn’t automatically mean a mascara or hair tool are actually worth the hype. That’s why, as the year comes to a close, TZR is taking you down memory lane by compiling a list of the best viral beauty products of 2024.

Ahead, you’ll find everything from the metallic glamour of Patrick Ta’s eyeshadow duos, to the revolutionary contouring of the Curve Case, to luxury haircare of Pattern’s Hair Steamer. If you weren’t able to try these products during the year, you can still get your hands on them now. Because, hey, while the year is ending, your 2025 is just beginning, and your routine could use a refresh. Spoiler: You’ll quickly discover why these makeup, skin care, and hair care products got so much hype.

Keep reading for the 10 most viral beauty products of 2024.

The Tool For Glass Skin Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Pink Edition $415 $160 See On Stylevana In 2024, the secret to achieving glass skin wasn’t a moisturizer or a serum, but the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro. This skin care device uses electroporation, microcurrent, EMS, electric needles, LED, and sonic vibration to help improve your skin’s product absorption, provide a radiant glow, better skin elasticity, shrink pores, and enhance face sculpting. No wonder why Hailey Bieber is a fan.

The Overnight Hydration Savior Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask $19 See On Biodance Remember the morning shed movement? This Biodance overnight sheet mask was at the forefront of the TikTok trend. Wear this mask while you sleep, and its oligo-hyaluronic acid will deeply moisturize and improve your skin’s hydration barrier.

The Lip Combo Hero Sacheu Peel Off Lip Liner STAY-N $12 See On Ulta Another element of the aforementioned trending beauty routine was the Sacheu Peel Off Lip Liner STAY-N. Beauty influencers raved about the use of this product both overnight and during the getting-ready process. After remaining on the lips for 20 minutes, you peel off the STAY-N to reveal a color that is smudge-proof and long-lasting. Your lip combo just became way more sturdy.

The Radiant SPF Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun $18 $14 See On YesStyle Everyone hates a sunscreen white cast, and the Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun solves that problem — and so much more. The K-beauty SPF is lightweight, easily blendable, and leaves your skin with a luminous glow.

The Ultimate Sculpting Palette Made by Mitchell Curve Case Cream Makeup Palette $39 $32 See On Made By Mitchell Nobody has revolutionized contouring like Made by Mitchell. With five different skin tone-focused options and two technicolor palettes, the case comes with four contour and four blush shades, providing plenty of options to create dynamic sculpting for all skin tones.

The Long-Lasting Setting Spray Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin 16HR Soft Setting Spray $34 See On Sephora Settings sprays can often be ultra mattifying and super drying, but Makeup by Mario changed the game with the SurrealSkin 16HR Soft Setting Spray. This mist keeps your skin hydrated and dewy while ensuring that your makeup doesn’t shift for up to 16 hours.

The Adult Glitter Eyeshadow Duo Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo $42 See On Patrick Ta If sparkly eyeshadow still reminds you of the chunky glitter palettes you’d buy from Claires, Patrick Ta gave everyone a more adult version of shimmer and shine with his Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duos. The fine glitter formula makes the shadow appear reflective and iridescent for a glamorous (and less juvenile) finish.

The Luxury Haircare Tool Pattern The Hair Steamer $169 See On Ulta Natural hair girlies are used to paying top dollar for steaming treatments at the hair salon, but Tracee Ellis Ross made it possible to have access to this hair health hack from your home. With its ability to improve hair elasticity, moisture retention, and eliminate breakage, monthly use can drastically improve the strength of your strands.

The Warm, Comfroting Fragrance Glossier Glossier Doux You Eau de Parfum $78 See On Sephora Glossier launches never fail to go viral, and with the internet fame of their original Glossier You perfume, it’s no surprise that Glossier Doux You was just as popular. Notes of sweet violet, Palo Santo, Frankincense, and Myrrh make for warm and musky deliciousness.