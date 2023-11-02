Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner, who was honored as Brand Innovator of the Year at the 2023 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards last night. “I’ve always loved beauty and fashion,” the reality star said during her acceptance speech. “And to be recognized for the success of the brands I’ve built and my new Khy, which launched today, is so special.” Indeed, the gala was just hours after the 26-year-old, who is the brainchild of Kylie Cosmetics, released her fashion label’s inaugural 12-piece collection — talk about an unforgettable day. The special evening, which took place at the Museum of Modern Art, called for a scene-stealing look, and Jenner’s Ferragamo dress didn’t disappoint.

Her strapless little black number came from the Italian label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which debuted on the runway at Milan Fashion Week last month. However, the floor-sweeping look got the Jenner treatment on Wednesday night. The entrepreneur swapped out the original latex high-neck top for an equally eye-catching bustier. Elsewhere, Jenner leaned into similar selections as the runway model, including chunky gold earrings and leather sandals from The Row.

Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Jenner and her new beau, Timothee Chalamet, met up at dinner, where they sat next to one another, laughing and having a good time. The Dune actor matched his girlfriend in a sleek black suit (couple things!).

Jenner wasn’t the only celeb dressed to impress at the gala. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also opted for a classic black number for the evening — she donned a Prada midi dress with feminine white ruffles on the hem. The Seinfeld actor accessorized with a satin clutch and strappy heels also from the fashion house. Joan Smalls made an appearance at the event, too, wearing a cream monochromatic look from the Fear of God Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

