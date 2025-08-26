Recently, Kylie Jenner’s manicures have fallen squarely in the minimalist camp. The past few months, she’s mainly sported French tips — including one with a ‘90s-inspired design and another with black-and-white accents — stepping out of this neutral comfort zone once when she debuted bold snakeskin nails. Now, however, it seems like Jenner actually is open to experimenting with more playful, artistic nail art. In the latest Khy campaign, unveiling her collaboration with designer Grace Ling, Jenner appears in streamlined black, gray, and white looks, finished with polished metallic details. “Defined by GRACE LING’s signature piercing detail, each piece transforms classic silhouettes into bold statements 🩶 i’m so excited about this dream collab,” she wrote in a caption for a post about the new launch.

One of those sleek metallic accents is her manicure. Created by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt (a.k.a. Nails By Zola), each ultra-long nail is shaped into a razor-sharp point and coated in a silvery metallic polish. The dramatic nails are a perfect fit for the collab — Ling’s designs often incorporate chrome finishes.

While Jenner usually opts for almond-shaped nails, this design features sharp stiletto tips that adds an edgy twist. Plus, the extra-long shape paired with the striking finish makes the manicure even more eye-catching.

The chrome design might just be a one-off, something Jenner only did for the campaign. But, still, one can hope that she’ll keep pushing boundaries and playing with bolder nail looks.