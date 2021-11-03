In the past several weeks, Kristen Stewart has developed a particular affinity for lacy garments. This was evident in her tiered Chanel couture skirt from the Spencer press tour and the boudoir-inspired bustier she wore during Paris Fashion Week. On Nov. 2, she gave the delicate material a daring fashion spin via pink lace biker shorts. Stewart wore them to chat with radio personality Howard Stern, where she revealed she was engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Despite the cycling shorts sportswear roots, Stewart’s particular bottoms didn’t feel too athletic because of the material and fun color.

In an Instagram photo shared by the actor’s stylist Tara Swennen, Stewart wore an outfit that combined the classic, romantic, and sporty style codes into one look. The centerpiece of her ensemble was a pair of eye-catching, lacy bike shorts from Stella McCartney’s yet-to-be-released Resort 2022 collection. With the help of Swennen, Stewart styled the flirty garment with an off-white Sporty Crop tank from Joah Brown and a matching pink-gray checkered blazer from Thom Browne’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection. As for accessories, she reverted to her favorite padlock pendant necklace from Jillian Dempsey, which has been in her jewelry rotation since 2015.

In Stella McCartney’s Resort 2022 lookbook, the pink biker shorts were styled in a completely different way. For the collection’s closing look, the bottoms were worn underneath a shimmery, chainmail-like mini dress. Stewart, however, didn’t seem to mind rocking hers as real pants — and she effortlessly pulled it off too. Her daring biker shorts tap into the emerging see-through garment trend, which will dominate this holiday season. So, if you’re into the sporty meets romantic and flirty aesthetic, get yourself a pair STAT.

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

If you’re keen on purchasing the exact pair of shorts that Stewart wore for her Howard Stern appearance, keep an eye out for Stella McCartney’s Resort 2022 release. In the meantime, go ahead and give Stewart’s look a try with nearly identical lace cycling shorts, below, from the label. For those who want to adopt a subtler take on the trend, you can do so with lace-trimmed styles from Adam Selman Sport or Kiki de Montparnasse, ahead.

