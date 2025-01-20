As the mother to five fashion-forward celebrities, it’s no surprise that Kris Jenner’s lengthy lookbook is equally enviable. In the early ‘90s, decades before Jenner found reality TV fame with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the San Diego-based socialite secured numerous invites to A-list affairs alongside then-husband and defense lawyer Robert Kardashian. Her elite inner circle continued to expand during her second marriage to Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, and from there, her fame (and fashion footprint) only grew. At award shows and movie premieres alike, Jenner established herself as a style muse with an eye for maximalism, sleek suit sets, and timeless evening-wear.

One of Jenner’s first red carpet events was the Pioneer Awards in 1990, which honored the former CEO of Yahoo!, Terry Semel. She instantly stole the show in a quintessential ‘90s slip dress, adorned with thousands of sparkly sequins. Just two days later, Jenner made headlines again — this time in a velvet brooch-embellished blazer from Escada Margaretha. Around the same time, she also started experimenting with matching sets. At the Last Action Hero premiere in ‘93, Jenner arrived in a semi-sheer all-white three-piece, accessorized with an of-the-moment gold chainlink belt around her waist. Fast forward to the early 2000s, and you’ll see her affinity for matching moments only grew. Before taking Kendall and Kylie Jenner to The Emperor’s New Groove premiere in ‘00, Jenner was photographed in a light gray blazer, a plunging vest, and complementary trousers.

Once Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired, Jenner’s aesthetic took a bold turn. Both on and off camera, the mom-of-five approved major 2010s trends like bandage dresses, peplum tops, skater dresses, and more. She also frequently coordinated with her daughters at various A-list affairs. Just a few months before the reality show debuted, Kris took Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim to Las Vegas. They all styled strappy midi dresses with slim spaghetti straps. Jenner, for one, embraced her sultry side in a leopard-print slip. The next year, at the series’ Season 2 launch party, Khloé and Kris twinned in the body-hugging bandage dress — Khloé chose a blue and black version, while Jenner turned heads in vibrant violet.

And nearly 40 years after her initial red carpet walk, Jenner’s sartorial prowess is stronger than ever. Keep scrolling for the rest of Jenner’s style evolution. And stay tuned for more momager sightings as red carpet season continues.

Pioneer Awards, 1990

All eyes were on Jenner at the Pioneer Awards in a black sequin-covered dress alongside gold statement jewelry.

Toys For Tots Benefit, 1990

Days later, Jenner popped up at a Toys For Tots benefit in a hard-to-find blazer from Escada Margaretha. She paired the striking jacket with a croc-embossed mini skirt and a plunging tank.

Last Action Hero Premiere, 1993

Before the premiere of Last Action Hero, Jenner posed for photographers in an all-white ensemble, complete with a semi-sheer bodysuit, high-waisted joggers, and an elongated cardigan. Her gold charm-embellished belt feels right up Kylie’s alley.

The Emperor’s New Groove Premiere, 2000

Next to Kylie and Kendall, Jenner was all smiles in a gray-on-gray suit set. She accessorized with sleek sunglasses and pointy ankle boots.

ESPY Awards, 2002

Looking like the spitting image of Kourtney, Jenner tapped into her sultry side with a lacy LBD layered underneath a Los Angeles Lakers leather moto jacket.

L.A. Area Emmy Awards, 2004

In the summer of ‘04, Jenner made her Emmys debut in a halter-neck floral dress, which featured a subtle high-low hem.

Las Vegas Party, 2007

Arm-in-arm with her daughters, Jenner made waves in a plunging leopard-print midi dress.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Premiere, 2007

At the Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere, Jenner celebrated the reality show’s success in a long-sleeve LBD. The neckline, hem, and cuffs were adorned with metallic silver strips.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere, 2008

Just like Khloé, Jenner styled the iconic bandage dress from Hervé Léger, which was a supermodel staple in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Jenner chose a vibrant violet shade with a metallic silver clutch and matching peep-toe pumps.

Monte Carlo Television Festival, 2009

With Kim as her plus-one, Jenner delivered a step-and-repeat at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in a micro-minidress topped with thick horizontal stripes.

Emmy Awards, 2010

Before meeting up with her famous family at the 2010 Emmys, Jenner was photographed by herself in a one-shoulder patterned dress.

New Year’s Eve Party, 2011

Always on board for a menswear-inspired suit, Jenner rang in the new year in a black-tie outfit with strappy sandals.

In The Kitchen With Kris Signing, 2014

In honor of the release of her cookbook, In The Kitchen With Kris, Jenner signed copies in a red-and-black long-sleeve mini dress.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Breakfast, 2015

At The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment breakfast, Jenner gave pearls a punk-rock revamp with a gridded mini dress courtesy of Anna K.

Met Gala, 2018

At the 2018 Met Gala, Jenner interpreted the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” theme with a black feathery gown from Tommy Hilfiger, finished with gold Renaissance-inspired piping on the bodice.

Out In NYC, 2018

In true Kardashian-Jenner form, the multi-hyphenate is also one to watch on the street style scene. While out in NYC, she was photographed in a half-zip long-sleeve from Prada, which looked sleek alongside green leather Givenchy pants. She carried a Saint Laurent blazer over her shoulder, and also donned patent leather pumps from YSL.

Diana Ross’ Birthday Party, 2019

Outside Diana Ross’ birthday party, Jenner was snapped by the paparazzi in an emerald green sequin-covered gown from Alexandre Vauthier. The ankle-length dress featured structured shoulder pads and a thigh-high slit.

People’s Choice Awards, 2021

Jenner delivered major winter oufit inspo at the People’s Choice Awards in a velvet crimson suit set.

Met Gala, 2022

For a quick refresher, at the 2022 Met Gala, Jenner stunned in a one-shoulder silk-blend gown in the celeb-approved butter yellow shade. The asymmetrical number was from Oscar de la Renta.

Baby2Baby Gala, 2022

For the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala, Jenner got her hands on this floral and sequin gown from the Elie Saab Fall 2021 runway.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2024

Possibly inspired by her daughters, Jenner attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a crystal-embellished naked-esque dress from Oscar de la Renta.

Met Gala, 2024

Jenner arrived at the “Garden of Time” fête in a custom voluminous white gown with an extravagant cape, courtesy of Oscar de la Renta.