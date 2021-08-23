Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Revive This Infamous ‘90s Hair Trend?

Retro hair accessories are having a moment. Everything from oversized scrunchies to butterfly clips are saturating our Instagram feeds — and working their way into our hair accessory wardrobe in droves. Case in point, Kourtney Kardashian's '90s headband, as seen on her Instagram Story. Per the Poosh founder's post, she picked up an infamous zigzag comb accessory for sister Kim — and just had to test it out on the car ride home.

Kardashian shared a video wearing the headband with her 139 million Instagram followers, simultaneously giving them a look at her new bob haircut, which made the headlines last week. "Don't worry @kimkardashian, I got you one of these headbands at the mall," she wrote as a text overlay on the clip. Apparently, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan's been vying to get their hands on one.

Shockingly, this shopping trip marked Kardashian's first time going to the mall "in years." The mom of three has yet to reveal where she purchased the accessory, but a Claire’s representative told TZR that she purchased it from the retailer. (How insanely epic is that?) It also sounds like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got her ears pierced there. Iconic, right?

@kourtneykardash

The last time someone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan publicly rocked the polarizing hair accessory was in 2018. Kendall wore the accordion headband while out and about during Paris Fashion Week. She wore her long hair down and teamed the chic ‘do with an all-black ensemble.

Inspired? Same. Perhaps the best part of all is that stretch comb headbands are wildly affordable — and available at tons of drugstores nationwide. Keep scrolling to find five of our favorites, perfect for rounding out your beauty look this fall.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.