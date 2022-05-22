Menu
(Celebrity)
Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Hair Is A Dreamy Mix Of '60s Glam & Italian Elegance
Oh, the opulence!
By
Annie Blay
3 hours ago
@Kourtneykardashian
The Kravis wedding weekend in Italy reached its pinnacle today with the official nuptials of the bride and groom. And it was as glam as you’d expect.
Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding
hair in particular perfectly combines '60s glam and Italian elegance. See The full look ahead.
@kourtneykardashian
Kardashian’s long Catholic-inspired train fit the theme of the gothic Italian wedding so well.
@Kourtneykardashian
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Black Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.