(Celebrity)

Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Hair Is A Dreamy Mix Of '60s Glam & Italian Elegance

Oh, the opulence!

By Annie Blay
@Kourtneykardashian
Kourtney Kardashian short wedding dress and blue veil
The Kravis wedding weekend in Italy reached its pinnacle today with the official nuptials of the bride and groom. And it was as glam as you’d expect. Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding hair in particular perfectly combines '60s glam and Italian elegance. See The full look ahead. @kourtneykardashian
Kardashian’s long Catholic-inspired train fit the theme of the gothic Italian wedding so well.@Kourtneykardashian

Tap