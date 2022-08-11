Nail art is undoubtedly one of the most fun ways to express yourself, and lately it seems like there’s no limit on what’s possible. Eye-catching looks such as chrome nails and 3D manicures have all but taken over nail trends, with more inventive designs popping up every single day. Despite this plethora of artistry, there’s nothing quite like stripping it all away and enjoying a simple, nude manicure. Kourtney Kardashian’s natural nails serve as a welcome reminder that sometimes a break from acrylics is much needed — and besides, you can always go back if you get bored.

The eldest Kardashian sister has apparently ditched her usual almond-shaped manicures in favor of an au naturale look, which she graciously showed off on her Instagram stories. “I cut all my nails off and now my little baby nails are back,” the Poosh founder captioned a shot of her fresh mani, tagging her nail artist Kim Truong. Her freshly short nails are filed into a square shape and appear to have a coat of sheer, nude polish.

A few weeks ago, the star was still aboard the nail art train, wearing a chic, peekabo design created by Truong. In a video shared to the nail artist’s IG, Kardashian’s nude manicure looks like your run-of-the-mill neutral set, but Kardashian then flips her hand around to reveal the underside of her nails, which were painted bright red — seemingly mimicking the iconic design of Louboutin shoes.

Given the rise of the “clean girl” aestetic and Hailey Bieber’s wildly popular chrome nude manicure, it’s not exactly surprising to see stars like Kardashian opting for more natural looks. The nude nail trend began gaining traction at the start of 2022, with sheer, milky manicures dominating social media feeds. Things only got more sparkly when Hailey Bieber’s chrome nails (designed by Zola Ganzorigt) quickly became the internet’s favorite manicure.

“Classic nude nails never go out of style!” co-Founder and head of nail care brand TenoverTen, Nadine Abramcyk previously told TZR. “We’ve seen a lot of our customers going back to basics with their nail care recently, opting for lower maintenance nude polishes over bolder shades.

It totally possible that Kardashian is merely giving her nails a quick breather before diving back into dramatic designs, but regardless, her nude manicure makes a strong case for the natural nail movement.