Anya Taylor-Joy is undoubtedly one of the biggest sources of beauty inspiration right now. It’s safe to say that her copper-colored hair on the smash Netflix period drama The Queen’s Gambit sparked a massive red hair trend and IRL, she continues to serve jaw-dropping looks at every event she attends. Her regal updo at the 2021 Emmys was just one of many recent notable moments and had the internet abuzz with how perfectly it suited her butter-yellow ball gown. This week, Anya Taylor-Joy’s crystal headband along with a few other beauty looks wowed, on and off the gram — the actor outdid herself with not one, not two, but four gorgeous styles that you’ll want to bookmark immediately.

Bouncing from press appearance to press appearance is surely exhausting, but Taylor-Joy has turned her busy week into a non-stop glamour tour. From late-night talk shows to the premiere of her newest film, Last Night in Soho, the actor played with colorful makeup and chic hairstyles, all while keeping her signature elegance at the forefront and adding a preppy touch with bow details, and a headband that would make Blair Waldorf very proud — or very jealous. Her makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, shared all four looks on Instagram, even breaking down the products used on perhaps the most classic — a striking bronzed smokey eye.

Ahead, get the scoop on this and Anya Taylor-Joy’s other incredible beauty moments this week.

Bronzed Smokey Eye

For Taylor-Joy’s movie premiere this week, Eisdell put her own spin on a traditional smokey eye by adding shades of bronze and a gorgeous shimmer. As the actor was recently named a fashion and beauty ambassador for Dior, the look was created using all Dior beauty products and matched her metallic Dior gown.

Eisdell shared the full product breakdown on Instagram, but the standout products for the eye look include the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette in #005 Copper Gold (which, unfortunately, was limited-edition and is no longer available), as well as two Mono Couleur Couture eyeshadow shades, 481 Poncho and 616 Gold Star. The rest of the look was kept fairly understated with a bronzed cheek and soft pink lip.

The star’s center-parted hair and voluminous loose waves (courtesy of stylist Gregory Russell) upped the glamour even more, especially draped over one shoulder, as seen on Eisdell’s Instagram.

Electric Blue Liner

Winter is fast approaching, but Anya Taylor-Joy’s beauty look on The Late Late Show was all about the springtime vibes. Eisdell gave the actor an electric blue winged liner along with rosy pink cheeks and a barely-there lip color.

Her adorned headband served as the final touch on this head-turning ensemble. The Crystal Gwyneth Headband is a handmade piece from the New York-based brand Lelet and was the perfect addition to Gregory Russel’s simple yet chic hairstyling.

Ethereal Purple Eye

Never afraid to play with color, Taylor-Joy opted for shimmery purple eyeshadow for another press day. Her hair styled in a side part and curled at the bottom, gave a retro feel to this otherwise playful, modern look.

Classic Red Lip

It simply wouldn’t be a week in Anya Taylor-Joy beauty without a classic red lip. For her appearance on The Ellen Show, Eisdell gave the actor a simple makeup look, letting the bright crimson lipstick be the focal point. Russell also added a simple gold hair bow from Jennifer Behr, adding a touch of preppy whimsy to this classic look.

See below for some of the beauty staples that helped Taylor-Joy and her glam squad turn out a full week of glamorous hair and makeup.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.