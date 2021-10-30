With Halloween right around the corner, celebrities are beginning to reveal their costumes — the gory, the glamorous, and everything in between. To no one’s surprise Kourtney Kardashian and her brand new fiancé, Travis Barker, teamed up for a show-stopping couples costume. In a series of black and white Instagram photos, the pair revealed that they dressed as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, with both of them undergoing major hair transformations. Barker went for a spiky black wig while Kourtney traded her dark brown bob for curly blonde ‘80s hair.

Because Kourtney is the only Kardashian sister who hasn’t had a significant blonde hair phase, she looks almost unrecognizable in her Halloween look. The shoulder-length wig, courtesy of The Hair Shop, styled by hairstylist and emerging actor Glen Coco, featured lots of volume on top as well as tousled curly bangs. In an Instagram post from Kourtney, she’s seen scrolling through her phone (Poosh matcha latte in her lap, of course), getting her hair done while in a full face of makeup. “The making of Nancy,” she captioned the image.

Her makeup, done by Tonya Brewer, pays homage to the rock icons of the 70s and 80s with heavy blush, dramatic smokey eyeshadow, and a frosty lip shade. Her almond-shaped, solid black manicure is proof that she’s still loving the black nail trend for winter, which she also wore during her engagement to Barker.

Despite the couple’s spot-on recreation of Sid and Nancy’s looks, a lot of Kourtney’s followers were not getting the reference and expressed confusion over their costumes. And, as with almost every move the Kardashians make, controversy inevitably arose in the comments — mostly over Sid and Nancy’s real-life relationship and Nancy’s questionable passing in 1978. But of course, there are plenty of fans who are here for Kourtney’s recent punk-rock transformation and support her and Barker’s relationship all the way.

“I love this new bad ass Kourt,” one commenter wrote; and here’s to this new bad ass Kourt delivering even more rockstar-esque looks.