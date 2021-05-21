It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family is constantly changing up their nails, whether it be for a special occasion — or you know, just any other day. This week though, Kourtney Kardashian debuted a two-toned French manicure that she had done specifically for a romantic date to Disneyland with her rockstar boyfriend, Travis Barker. As you’ll see, the red and pink design should definitely be copied, stat.

The 42-year-old reality star showed off her Disney-inspired digits via her Instagram Story in a sweet snapshot in which she’s holding a Micky Mouse-shaped soft pretzel. “Disney nails ❤️,” she wrote on top of the photo, along with her manicurist Lisa Kon’s Instagram handle. As you may know, Kon has been behind many of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ manicures as of late — including this dope pastel design on Kendall, which is perfect for spring and summer.

Speaking of which: The eldest Kardashian sister’s new manicure is a fire look for summertime, too. The multi-toned French design features a shiny pastel pink base and thin, cranberry-red tips, which was likely inspired by Kourt’s longtime love for Minnie Mouse. Shape-wise, she stuck with her usual almond style that isn’t too sharp or too long.

Naturally, the Los Angeles-based nail artist reposted the photo of Kardashian’s manicure, along with a breakdown of the exact products she used to create the look. From her own collection, she used her Gel Polish in Pearl Red, which has tiny specks of sparkles throughout, as well as her Rubber Base Coat and Super Shiny Top Coat.

You can also easily achieve this gorgeous manicure at home with products you already have in your collection. All you need is a light pink polish, as well as a slightly sparkly red one, and a fine nail art brush. Oh, and a shiny topcoat is a must, too, if you want it to last long and really shimmer in the sunlight.

No surprise here: Fans from all over are commenting on Kon’s Instagram post and praising her work. “Beautiful work as always 👏👏👏,” writes one user. “On fire❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” adds another.

Suffice it to say, if you’re looking to try a new take on the French manicure this summer, definitely consider giving this one a go.