Whenever a musician headlines at the Kia Forum in L.A., you can expect the arena to be flooded with celebrity fans. Just last month, Sabrina Carpenter welcomed A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Blue Ivy Carter to her Short n’ Sweet tour at the Forum. And on Dec. 17, the famous venue was star-studded once again, thanks to Billie Eilish’s first of five hometown shows. Kim Kardashian was front and center in the VIP section for night one of Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour’s L.A. run, and even with a broken foot, Kardashian still managed to channel Eilish’s edgy aesthetic.

Just minutes after Eilish closed her concert with her chart-topping song, “Birds of a Feather,” Kardashian was snapped by the paparazzi outside the Forum. This was the multi-hyphenate’s second public appearance since her injury so, much like the SKIMS store launch party on Dec. 13, she rolled around on a knee scooter. But it wasn’t her accessory that stole the show — it was her shoes.

With one foot in a chunky cast, Kardashian opted for cool-girl comfort with her other shoe: black-and-white Converse lace-ups in the Chuck Taylor high top silhouette that marked a major punk-rock detour from her signature sky-high pumps. From there, she continued the grunge theme with low-waisted black leather pants. On top, she wore a white cropped T-shirt, presumably from SKIMS. She dressed up the basic with layered pearl necklaces and silver pendant chains. Finally, she completed her OOTN with a croc-embossed Hermès Kelly Pochette and a complementary oversized leather jacket.

While Kim hasn’t worn Converse sneakers to an event in the last decade or so, Kourtney was hardly photographed without them in the 2010s. One of her most memorable Converse-clad moments was in July 2016. While out in L.A. with her children, Mason and Penelope, Kourtney styled the black-and-white high tops with distressed denim shorts in a light-wash finish. Then, she paired the viral footwear with a graphic white T-shirt. She accessorized with a thick black choker and coordinating aviator sunglasses.

In the years since, she’s swapped her Converses for even moodier styles, including the celeb-approved Miu Miu Buckle-Detail Leather Boots.

Luckily, Eilish will play the Forum four more times on her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour, so keep an eye out for more celebrity sightings in the coming days. Maybe Kim will make it back for an encore with another surprising shoe choice.