It just wouldn’t be the holidays without Kim Kardashian celebrating in an over-the-top way — but this year it’s probably not what you’d expect. In Christmases past, the law school student rang in the season by throwing extravagant parties for her family and friends and although the SKIMS founder told Vogue that the crew is going more low key this time around, she had a festive little trick up her sleeve. On Sunday, Dec. 22, Kardashian shared a different kind of ode to Christmas, a 5-minute film directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis during which she sings Eartha Kitt’s 1953 holiday classic “Santa Baby” while sporting a ‘50s-style blonde bob.

Shot in the style of an ‘80s VHS home movie, the short film follows the All’s Fair star as she crawls through a surreal holiday party on her hands and knees in a dreamlike state. Dressed in a nude bra and leggings set with pink leg warmers and a light blue cardigan, Kardashian makes her way through various scenes that play off traditional Christmas imagery and themes (including Macaulay Culkin in Santa Claus garb) while her breathy vocals — produced by brother-in-law Travis Barker — play in the background.

It’s not quite the glamorous holiday moment she had days earlier, when she gathered at Casa Vega in Los Angeles with mom Kris and sister Khloe in her Pamela Anderson-inspired ‘90s blowout and red leather cut-out dress. However, Kardashian does love to keep fans on their toes when it comes to her creative endeavors as well as her beauty transformations. And while this may be her first time covering a Christmas song (among other things), it’s far from her first foray as a blonde. From her past Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala in 2022 to her recent holiday campaigns (a cool, beige blonde for SKKN’s Silk Matte Lip Color and SKIM’s Winter Heat collection), she’s always dipping her toe back into the blonde world — even if only to briefly step into a new character.

While Kardashian may have been donning the biggest celebrity haircut trend of 2024 in the video, her bob wasn’t one of the styles we’re used to seeing. Instead of slicked and flipped or big and bouncy, her bright blonde, chin-length hair was purposely disheveled for a bedhead look that further emphasized the dream (or nightmare?) concept of the short film.

According to comments on the video, reviews on Kardashian’s new look and her kooky Christmas tribute are decidedly mixed. But as usual, she’s got everyone talking. And in that sense, she’s sticking to her holiday tradition.