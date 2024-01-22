If you’ve been keeping up with Kim Kardashian over the years, you know all about the A-lister’s close ties to Balenciaga and the fashion house’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia. But for everyone else unfamiliar, here’s a quick rundown: The reality star has been a long-time supporter of the storied French fashion house, wearing buzz-worthy looks on and off the red carpet (more deets on some key moments ahead). However, amidst Balenciaga’s holiday campaign scandal in 2022, Kardashian revealed via Instagram stories she was reevaluating her relationship with the label. Now, though, it seems they’re rekindling their bond, as Balenciaga just announced Kardashian as its newest brand ambassador.

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” Kardashian said in a statement, which the label shared on its site. “This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.” says Kim of her new appointment.”

The announcement came with a portrait image, shot by photographer Platon, of the SKIMS founder wearing a plain black long-sleeve top, presumably from the luxury brand.

As noted, Kardashian has been a Balenciaga muse for quite some time now. Of course, everyone heard about her internet-breaking outfit from the brand at the 2021 Met Gala, themed In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The head-to-toe black look fully covered her face, making it nearly impossible to even tell it was the media mogul underneath. And more recently, Kardashian sat front-row at Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in Los Angeles, where she donned its celebrity-favorite pantaleggings, a fitted black zip-up jacket, and an Erewon bag complete with fresh flowers inside.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Stay tuned for the future of Kardashian’s partnership with Balenciaga — we’re sure it’ll involve many, many more high-style (and viral) moments.