The film festival isn’t the only event happening in Venice right now. On August 28, fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg hosted the 16th DVF Awards. The annual ceremony honors five women for their commitment “to improving the lives of other women," according to the event’s website. This year, one of the honorees was no other than Kim Kardashian. “DVF AWARDS. I am truly humbled to have received the humanitarian award. Not for what I have done, but for the work that we all still have to do,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “The real honor was having Chris Young introduce me, standing there free! After serving 2 life sentences and us working hard to get him home, now being in Venice Italy with us was so special.”

For the ceremony, Kardashian wore a muted gray, form-fitting jumpsuit from Maison Margiela’s Fall/Winter 2025 Couture collection. While the outfit was striking, it was her long, coffin-shaped nails that truly stole the spotlight. Glossy and polished, the neutral-toned nails featured a reflective finish, making them the perfect complement to her overall sleek look. Long nails appear to be trending, at least among Kardashian and her sisters. Last week, Kylie Jenner debuted extra-long chrome nails for her latest Khy campaign, a collaboration with the designer Grace Ling.

Together, their manicures signal a shift toward statement-making nails. Hopefully, Kardashian’s latest look isn’t just a one-off, but a preview of more iconic nail art to come.