Between the 2026 BAFTAs in London and the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, Kerry Washington has been coast to coast in several breathtaking red carpet looks these last few weeks. With custom Prada, Sergio Hudson, and Georges Hobeika in her recent rotation, Washington’s black-tie style is proving to only get more exciting. Now that she’s promoting her newest Apple TV + series, Imperfect Women, premiering on March 18, she’s back at it again. This time, Washington arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 10 in L.A. wearing another perfect look — even she seems to think so according to her Instagram caption.

The Scandal actor wore a black lace silhouette from Zuhair Murad’s pre-fall ready-to-wear 2026 look book that debuted back in January. The see-through long-sleeve gown featured a lace material that covered Washington’s body head-to-toe. The parts that weren’t transparent were due in part to a corseted bodice design which translated into the sultriest boudoir statement piece. And not only because the model originally photographed wearing this dress was sitting on her own private purple arm chair.

Murad’s show notes further explain the gown’s intention (and perhaps why Washington and her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn were drawn to it): “It celebrates audacity and the untamed personalities of the mythical courtesans who shaped the Golden Age as much as they defied it: bold, independent women who turned image into power, mystery into legend, and presence into a weapon.” Bold, independent, powerful, presence — all words that feel like adjectives to describe Washington.

Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

The actor accessorized her daring ensemble with equally bold diamond jewelry from Messika’s high jewelry collection, including their Pear Appeal drop earrings, Illusionnistes ear clip, and Night Owl ring.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Washington posed alongside her co-stars, Kata Mara and Elisabeth Moss to celebrate their upcoming series.