So much of Kerry Washington’s allure has always been in her commitment to staying true to herself, regardless of naysayers or trends. She picks the projects she wants, says what’s on her mind, and looks incredible in everything she wears — especially when it’s fantastically against the grain. While it seems like everyone else is Hollywood is falling for short bob haircuts, her latest looks feature the exact opposite. Washington’s long, straight hair is so sleek and glossy, falling all the way to her hips on a night out in London. Combined with her ‘60s-meets-’00s outfit, she’s crushed yet another stop on her Thicker Than Water book tour.

Washington unveiled the wildly glamorous look on her Instagram, where it was such an immediate hit that several of her celebrity peers had to join in on the parade of compliments in her comments section — you know a hairstyle is excellent when Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Yvonne Orji all can’t stop gushing. The center-parted wig is a rich, deep espresso, which reads almost chocolate under certain lighting, with what appears to be slightly fairer pieces around her face. Notably, Washington’s hair is all one length rather than layered, which further adds to its sleek, shiny appeal.

It comes courtesy of acclaimed celebrity hairstylist Rio Sreedharan, who works with other industry greats like Naomi Campbell and Thandiwe Newton as well as the biggest next-gen stars. Washington’s look gaining so much traction online that fans are tagging Sreedharan too to congratulate him on such flawless handiwork.

Washington’s love affair with long, straight hair spilled over into the next day as well. She uploaded a photo of herself early Friday morning with shorter (but no less chic) hair, similarly flat ironed to glossy perfection and parted elegantly on the side. That look was created by celebrity hairstylist James Catalano.

All good things must come to an end, though, especially if they’re making room for something just as good. For a meeting with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, Washington hopped on the short hair wave with a bouncy, curly lob. Even when taking part in a trend, she always finds a way to let her personality and signature style shine through.