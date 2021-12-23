Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, & Dua Lipa Are All Wearing This Opulent Nail Shade For The Holidays

You might believe there’s no real theme to the holiday manicures of celebrities this year: Selena Gomez went with dark teal, J.Lo debuted silver glitter, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for deep burgundy. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll discover that there is actually a trend quietly emerging among the stars as we head into the thick of the holidays. Case in point? Kerry Washington’s gold nails, which almost perfectly mirror the manicures of several other stars this season.

Washington revealed her take on the decadent nail polish shade on Dec. 20 with an Instagram slideshow of her playful holiday ‘fit. Featuring Christmas tree sunglasses, a houndstooth blazer, and a Christian Louboutin Caracaba tote, the ensemble is ripe for the season’s festivities. Yet for all its Christmas cheer, it’s not complete without Washington’s accompanying manicure: gold metallic nails that give the outfit the perfect touch of glam.

The Scandal star alone may convince you to try a solid gold manicure this season, but there’s plenty of other recent inspiration to strengthen the shade’s case. Earlier in December, Dua Lipa helped kick off the celebrity trend when she shared a photo of her “dripping” gold nails. And just this weekend, Priyanka Chopra attended The Matrix Resurrections U.S. premiere with a glittering golden mani by Kimmie Kyees.

It may not be totally ubiquitous with celebrities yet (at least, not that we can see), but it makes perfect sense that shimmery nails are beginning to invade Hollywood. Besides the fact that they’re, of course, perfect for the holidays, they’ve also been signaled out by experts as an emerging trend in general. “With everyone’s attitudes and moods shifting due to the ongoing pandemic, we’re predicting shimmer, and lots of it,” Emily H. Rudman, founder of Emilie Heathe, told TZR in the fall.

(+) Dua Lipa / Instagram (+) Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

That said, it seems that one color in particular — gold — has won out over the rest. And based on the recent manicures of Washington, Chopra, and Lipa, it’s hard not to be on board.

