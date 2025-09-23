Pigtails, in my opinion, don't get the credit they deserve as a hairstyle. The look is often relegated to bad hair days, or it’s dismissed as childish, bringing up memories of schoolgirls and cheerleaders. But pigtails aren’t just for the playground. In fact, they can be sleek, sophisticated, and versatile — it all depends on how the look is styled. If you’re in need of some inspiration, just look at Kerry Washington. Her most recent hairstyle is proof that pigtails can be worn by adults, too.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, Monday, Sept. 22, in honor of her former Scandal cast mate Katie Lowes’s birthday. In the picture, Washington’s hair is styled in two, long feed-in braided pigtails with blond highlights that add dimension to the look. There are a few face-framing curly pieces left out, adding a stylish yet playful touch. The braided pigtails also keep her hair out of her face while still looking polished and put-together, making them an elevated alternative to a ponytail or messy bun. Washington paired the hairstyle with a minimal, glowy makeup look which included filled in yet natural-looking brows, soft pink blush, a little bit of highlighter, and a pink lip.

If you're looking to switch things up and try something new, pigtails are a fun, low-maintenance option that works across all hair types and textures. Stylish and practical, they’re the perfect way to refresh your look with minimal effort.