Kendall Jenner's Halloween French Manicure Is Surprisingly Perfect For The Holidays

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is famously good at holidays, and Halloween is no exception (see: Kourtney Kardashian’s transformation into Michael Jackson and Kylie Kardashian’s into several iterations of Barbie). This year, though, it's safe to say that Kendall's costume took home the gold. The 25-year-old model dressed as a spitting image of Martian Girl from the 1996 sci-fi film Mars Attacks! Everything from her wig (reportedly a literal foot tall) and glossy red lip to her skin-tight dress and red pumps was right on the money, but her red French tip nails hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves — until now.

The nail look was brought to life by the 818 Tequila founder's go-to manicurist Lisa Kon, specializing in Russian manicures. The pro aptly dubbed Jenner's design a "red bloody French," painting C-curve red tips on the model's square-shaped talons. "I used her favorite builder in bottle #7," said the nail expert on Instagram, adding that she used the shade named "red Scarlett" from her gel polish collection.

Of course, you don't need to go the gel route to recreate Jenner's Halloween manicure, which undeniably doubles as holiday nail inspiration. After all, the French mani trend is back with a modern twist. Countless celebrities, like Jenner, are embracing the trend by updating the traditional nail style with fun colors, shapes, and patterns.

This isn't Jenner's first (or second...) time giving the French manicure a cool update. In June, she debuted an abstract design featuring mint green tips and imperfect squiggly lines.

@kendalljenner

And in August, she opted for a blue French manicure from Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood. This style is nearly identical to her latest red design but with a more summery polish color.

@modernpampersalon

The takeaway? The supermodel's infatuation with modern French manicures indicates that the trend isn't disappearing anytime soon. Consider this a telltale sign to consider multiple variations of the French mani for your holiday nails.