If you’re in need of some solid nail inspiration for summer, just look to Kendall Jenner’s latest French tip style, which features a unique mint-green and brown design that has an undeniably animal print-like feel to it. The 25-year-old supermodel and entrepreneur showed off her rad new manicure on her Instagram Stories this Thursday, June 10, in two separate posts in which she’s repping Chrome Hearts from head to toe.

The first post features Jenner posing for an up-close mirror selfie to show off her Chrome Hearts outfit, which consists of low-rise black pants, a cropped black tank top, and two cross necklaces. In the snapshot, the model’s digits are on full display and you can see that, in addition to getting a super-cool design, she also changed up her nail shape and opted for a square style, rather than oval or stiletto, which are typically the shapes she tends to go for. It’s possible that her sister Kylie Jenner inspired the change, as she’s been seen wearing square-shaped nails in recent months.

In the second post, which is a video, Jenner is shown twirling a chunky ring by Chrome Hearts around her finger with her thumb, so you’re able to get a clearer shot of the graphic design.

While Los Angeles-based nail artist Lisa Kon has been behind many of the star’s recent manicures — including this cool themed one from last week — Jenner didn’t tag her this time around, so it’s possible that she went to another artist for this unique look.

To score this look at home, you’ll want to file your nails into a square shape or get acrylics — then paint your nails with a clear or pale pink base before using mint green polish for the tips, which are on the thicker side (use a stencil for help here if you need it). Once you’ve completed each tip, use a light brown polish of your choice to create slightly wiggly designs on each tip with a fine line brush (like this one) or a dotting tool. Then seal everything in with your favorite shiny topcoat.

And that’s that, folks. Thanks to Jenner for the epic summer manicure inspiration.