The period between summer and fall can present a conundrum for even the world’s most stylish people. While these folks aren’t ready to give up the last of the 80-degree weather and loyal sunshine, many are still rather excited to get back into knitwear. This generally results in some hybrid looks, like those that Kendall Jenner has recently worn. Her formula: summer on top and fall on the bottom. Just yesterday, for example, the model went braless in a sleeveless, waist-length knitted top and white, straight-leg jeans. Jenner styled slingback flats in black with her look, which was prime for a more official pivot away from sandals in September and October.

From an aesthetic perspective, her outfit was part coastal grandmother, part supermodel chic — proof that the viral trend can be styled up in the sleekest of ways and appeal to many ages, personal styles, and weather conditions (apart from the sleeveless and sheer sweater vest, the look would work well past Labor Day). She paired her jeans with a glossy, black leather belt and shaded her eyes with dark, narrow sunglasses, and rounded out the look with a pop of color: an oversized tote in a bright orange hue.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

It’s the second time this week that Jenner has been seen in such a seasonal, cross-bred look. On August 15, Jenner wore a black bralette with a breezy, silk wrap skirt and a pair of tasseled loafers (both by The Row) — an ensemble that similarly followed the aforementioned formula. And, she wore those same polished loafers with a simple jean skirt and tank top in late June.

Below, see and shop TZR’s edit of elegant, leathery slingback flats to transition you into fall or, at the very least, hide your toes when you haven’t gotten a pedicure in time. Wear them with light-wash jeans or relaxed midi skirts for the remainder of summer and for autumn. Then, introduce them into your winter wardrobe by styling them with darker denim, thicker and more structured skirts, hosiery, and socks to fully embrace their versatility.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.