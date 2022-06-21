Kendall Jenner’s New Bikini Is The 8th Style She Has Bought From This Brand

Celebrities have made it clear: their summer uniforms are comprised of bikinis, bucket hats, and body chains. For stars, the key to executing their swimsuit looks starts with understanding what styles make them feel the most confident and then filling their collection with that specific silhouette. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, for example, prefer supportive underwire bikini tops while Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa typically gravitate towards timeless triangle bikinis. The latest celeb to reaffirm their affinity for the classic two-piece is Kendall Jenner. Jenner wore a striped triangle bikini while cuddling her pup by the pool on June 20. Over the past few months, the model has shared various Instagram pics of herself in this style (she recently wore two triangle bikinis in the same week), confirming you can never go wrong with this simple number.

In her latest social media post, the model shared three images. In the first shot, she hugged her Doberman Pyro while wearing said bikini and a hunter green baseball hat with “Stapleton” across the front (she likely purchased this hat while attending the country star’s concert earlier this month). The second is a video of the pup by the ocean and the third is a mirror pic where she flaunted her Heavy Manners striped bikini. The label offers an array of patterned suits designed to make a statement. And if you’re keeping count, which, guilty as charged, Jenner has worn at least eight different bikinis from the vintage-inspired brand.

As summer rolls on, you should expect to see many, many more bikini shots from Jenner and her famous siblings. Just in the past month alone, both Kim Kardashian (she shared pics from her Tahitian vacation with Pete Davidson) and Kylie Jenner (who posed in a Jean Paul Gaultier suit) have flooded their fans’ Instagram feeds with jaw-dropping swimsuit pics. What makes Jenner’s swimwear collection different than her siblings’ selections though, is that she sticks with one style: the triangle bikini, of course. While her sisters are more experimental with their swimsuits (and fashion choices in general), Jenner prefers more minimalist, understated designs.

Ahead, shop a few of Jenner’s favorite bikinis from Heavy Manners, including the one she wore in her latest IG post. If you prefer underwire swimsuits, don’t worry, the brand offers that style as well.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.