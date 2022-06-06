For celebrities, swimwear is a part of their year-round wardrobes. Whether they’re sunbathing in their bikinis in their backyards or donning a one-piece while vacationing on an exotic island, it seems like they’re always in a swimsuit — and they’re not shy when it comes to posting about it. From Bella Hadid to Lizzo, stars continuously give us major poolside-envy via Instagram and as June rolls around, the swimsuit looks just keep getting better. The latest star to create a summertime buzz was Kendall Jenner in her Sommer Swim bikini. She wore the two-piece while spending time in her Calabasas backyard on June 5.

Her green suit for a meditative Sunday came in the traditional triangle shape — a style Jenner has worn again and again in the past few months. Just a few days prior, for example, the model shared an Instagram post of herself in a blue triangle swimsuit from Sommer Swim, confirming her love for the timeless silhouette, and the brand. In Jenner’s latest post, however, she sat poolside in an earthy-colored bikini from the label while giving herself a sound bath — a mindfulness ritual she’s been practicing. To shield her eyes from the sun, she coordinated her bikini with a green floral patterned bucket hat from Lack of Color.

While Jenner’s street style wardrobe is typically more luxe (take her recent Khaite dress for example), her backyard outfits at home tend to feel more laid-back. For this occasion, Jenner’s swimsuit set was less than $150 and her hat is currently on sale for $96. The look wouldn’t be complete without a hint of jewelry, though. For Jenner, this meant accessorizing the ensemble with a simple gold chain necklace from Bruna The Label.

If you plan to spend your summer in the sun, take a page out of Jenner’s fashion handbook by curating a look that makes you feel closer to nature. If you don’t already have an earth tone-inspired bikini and hat in your poolside clothing collection, you can shop her exact pieces ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.