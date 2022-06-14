Pete Davidson Passed The Instagram Boyfriend Test With His Photo Of Kim Kardashian In A Bikini

Summer love is in the air and celebrities aren’t shying away from sharing their romantic rendezvous on social media. From long-time couples like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to honeymooners like the Barkers and even new flings like Bella Hadid and her beau, celebrity duos are canoodling by the water this summer, providing major vacay envy along the way. To add to the laundry list of celebrity couples on vacation, look to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are spending quality time together in Tahiti. To kick off their romantic getaway, Kardashian posed in a black bikini and put Davidson to the content-taking boyfriend test.

Luckily, the ex-Saturday Night Live star passed the test with flying colors as Kardashian shared the PDA-filled photos with her 318 million Instagram followers along with the caption “beach for 2.” In the 10-slide photo carousel, the entrepreneur glowed in a skimpy triangle bikini top and tie bottoms from Skims. To shield her eyes from the bright French Polynesian sun, she opted for a pair of oversized sunglasses from her favorite fashion house: Balenciaga.

The photo dump didn’t only have solo shot of the entrepreneur, though. She also shared a few shots with Davidson, where the two kissed, kayaked, and held hands while looking extra cute thanks to their matching platinum haircuts. Davidson’s look for the occasion had a hint of luxury as well as she shared a side profile shot of the comedian in a pair of Prada sunglasses. (It looks like Kardashian’s fashion taste is rubbing off on him.)

While the mogul’s Skims suit is currently out of stock, there are many Kardashian-approved swimwear brands that offer similar alternatives. Brands like Kendall Jenner’s go-to Sommer Swim and Khloé Kardashian’s brand Good American are great resources, for example, for a wide array of traditional triangle swimsuits as well as other playful options. Whether you’re spending the next few months sunbathing in your own backyard or jetting off on a tropical vacation, the minimalist black bikini will be a must have in your swimsuit rotation. In the edit below, you’ll find similar swim pieces and sunglasses to help you emulate Kardashian’s entire look.

