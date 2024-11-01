After two straight weeks of spooky soirées, Halloween is officially over. On Oct. 31, Hollywood’s favorite holiday went out with a bang, thanks to two star-studded affairs on each coast. In New York, Heidi Klum hosted her 24th annual Heidiween blowout, complete with an elaborate transformation from the supermodel herself (she dressed as E.T., btw). Over in L.A., Kendall Jenner matched her energy with a Klum-level bash at Chateau Marmont — a celeb-approved hotspot in West Hollywood. To no surprise, nearly every it girl was in attendance, including Megan Fox, Chloë and Halle Bailey, Camila Cabello, Lori Harvey, and Charli XCX (to name a few). As for the costumes, it’s clear they all took a page out of Klum’s book.

While the host snuck in and out of Chateau Marmont unnoticed, Jenner’s A-list guests gave the paparazzi a sneak peek at their party-ready attire. One of the first stars to arrive was Megan Fox alongside her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. The power couple nailed their recreations of Star Wars characters, Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, originated by Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen. Shortly after Fox’s grand entrance, sisters Chloë and Halle Bailey also turned heads in sultry homages to Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo. Then newly-engaged fiancés, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, delivered a top-notch couple’s costume. Just a few days after Dobrev said “yes,” the pair coordinated as Cat Woman and the Riddler, although it seems the Vampire Diaries alum left her 5-carat sparkler at home.

See? Practically every star was invited. And they all understood the assignment. Keep scrolling for the complete rundown of all the celebs at Jenner’s Halloween party.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Fox was the spitting image of Portman as Padmé in a red coat dress, the matching headpiece, and intricate makeup. Extra points to Kelly for his accurate interpretation of Skywalker.

Chloë & Halle Bailey

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Always on board for coordinating outfits, the sisters were photographed in Scooby Doo-inspired costumes. Chloë, for one, channeled Velma in a cutout orange turtleneck, a micro-mini red skirt, and thigh-high stockings. Halle followed suit in a purple mini dress, pink stockings, a green ascot, and Daphne’s iconic red hair.

Camila Cabello

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

At first glance, you might think Cabello dressed up as a Playboy Bunny. But wait — she’s not your average bunny. She actually recreated Regina George’s Playboy Bunny costume from Mean Girls — down to the knee-high fuzzy boots and the plunging bodysuit.

Lori Harvey

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Harvey’s ode to Uma Thurman’s character in Kill Bill was spot on, down to the bloody yellow jumpsuit.

Laura Harrier

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

While en route to Chateau Marmont, Harrier paid tribute to Halle Berry in The Flintstones with a micro-mini leopard print dress and a statement choker necklace.

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

The newly-engaged couple were spotted in costumes inspired by classic DC Comics characters, the Riddler and Cat Woman. Most notably, Dobrev shimmered in a latex one-piece and a matching headpiece.

Victoria Monét

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

The Grammy winner was practically unrecognizable in an all-white bodysuit and over-the-knee boots which emulated Storm from X-Men.

Charli XCX & Rosalía

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

While her exact character is unclear, fans believe Charli’s distressed red set was a saucy take on the devil. As for Rosalía, she brought the gore with a bloody face prosthetic and all-black eveningwear, including a fuzzy Charlotte Simone coat.

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O’Connell

Roger / BACKGRID

Another top-tier couple’s costume was Sulewski and O’Connell’s take on a mermaid and a sailor. Sulewski tapped into the sheer trend with teal transparent pieces while O’Connell opted for a classic all-white sailor’s uniform.

Addison Rae

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Clearly, Rae is excited for Wicked to hit theaters on Nov. 22. The “Diet Pepsi” singer emulated Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, complete with a plaid prairie dress and the famous ruby slippers.

Emma Chamberlain

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Inspired by the Wallace and Gromit film series, Chamberlain styled a green vest with a brown skirt, a bold red tie, and chunky loafers.

Natalia Bryant

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The 21-year-old gave off major ringmaster vibes in a hot pink-lined coat, a lacy bodysuit, and pointy pumps.

Madelaine Petsch

VEGAN / BACKGRID

The Riverdale alum was joined by her former co-star, Camila Mendes in complementary Kim Possible looks. The redhead obviously dressed as Kim herself in low-waisted cargo pants, a latex crop top, and platform boots.

Camila Mendes

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Mendes went viral in a black-and-green one-piece — a stellar recreation of Kim’s nemesis, Shego.